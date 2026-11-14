View of APEC host city Shenzhen

A drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2026 shows an APEC-themed floral installation in Huaqiangbei of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2026 shows an APEC-themed poster at Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows an APEC-themed poster at Gangxia North Metro Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows an APEC-themed installation at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from Nov. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)