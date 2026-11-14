Chinese new energy vehicles showcased at e-SALON in Prague

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2026 shows electric vehicles of Leapmotor displayed at the eighth e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic. The eighth edition of e-SALON, an international fair of clean mobility, technologies and solutions for e-mobility, opened in Prague on Thursday. Multiple Chinese automakers showcased their new energy vehicles and related technologies at the fair. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors experience a BYD SEAL electric sedan during the eighth e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 13, 2026. The eighth edition of e-SALON, an international fair of clean mobility, technologies and solutions for e-mobility, opened in Prague on Thursday. Multiple Chinese automakers showcased their new energy vehicles and related technologies at the fair. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors view a BYD SHARK plug-in hybrid pickup truck displayed at the eighth e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 13, 2026. The eighth edition of e-SALON, an international fair of clean mobility, technologies and solutions for e-mobility, opened in Prague on Thursday. Multiple Chinese automakers showcased their new energy vehicles and related technologies at the fair. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors examine an MHERO SUV displayed at the eighth e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 13, 2026. The eighth edition of e-SALON, an international fair of clean mobility, technologies and solutions for e-mobility, opened in Prague on Thursday. Multiple Chinese automakers showcased their new energy vehicles and related technologies at the fair. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)