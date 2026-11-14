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Ceremony held in Australia's Port Kembla to commemorate 88th anniv. of Dalfram Dispute
By Xinhua Published: Nov 14, 2026 01:28 PM
People lay flowers at the Dalfram Dispute Memorial during a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.

People lay flowers at the Dalfram Dispute Memorial during a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.


People stand in silence during a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.

People stand in silence during a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.


People attend a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.

People attend a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.


People attend a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.

People attend a ceremony commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Dalfram Dispute at Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 13, 2026.