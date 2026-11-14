King Charles III visits Surrey Street Market in London ahead of upcoming 78th birthday

King Charles III greets local residents during a visit to the Surrey Street Market a day ahead of his upcoming 78th birthday in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)