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King Charles III visits Surrey Street Market in London ahead of upcoming 78th birthday
By Xinhua Published: Nov 14, 2026 02:27 PM
King Charles III greets local residents during a visit to the Surrey Street Market a day ahead of his upcoming 78th birthday in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

King Charles III greets local residents during a visit to the Surrey Street Market a day ahead of his upcoming 78th birthday in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

King Charles III is presented with a birthday cake to mark his upcoming 78th birthday during a visit to the Surrey Street Market in southern London, Britain, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)