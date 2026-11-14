China’s domestically developed 10-ton-class electric commercial aircraft completes its first crewed intelligent flight

By: Global Times | Published: Nov 14, 2026 02:42 PM

China’s domestically developed 10-ton-class electric commercial aircraft CE-25A has completed its first crewed intelligent flight on Saturday in Binzhou, East China’s Shandong Province. It marks another milestone in the aircraft’s development, following its first autonomous intelligent flight on February 2 this year, CCTV News reported.