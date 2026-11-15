Intelligent factory-based production promoted to boost edible mushroom industry in Chongqing

Workers sort mushrooms at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers sort mushrooms at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker loads mushroom products onto a truck at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker transfers mushrooms at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers sort mushrooms at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker picks mushrooms at an intelligent edible mushroom production base in Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Nov. 14, 2026. In recent years, Qianjiang District of Chongqing Municipality has leveraged its mountainous agricultural advantages to promote the integration of traditional edible mushroom cultivation with intelligent factory-based production. The edible mushroom industry here is steadily transforming toward large-scale, intelligent and green development, boosting the quality and efficiency of rural industries and helping local residents increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)