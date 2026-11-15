China's independently developed 10-tonne electric aircraft completes first piloted flight

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows the 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft CE-25A during its maiden piloted flight in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. China's independently developed 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft CE-25A completed its maiden piloted flight on Saturday, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). The aircraft carried two pilots and one flight-test engineer during the flight in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. The CE-25A is COMAC's first electric commercial aircraft. Designed mainly for intercity commercial flights, it can carry 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes. It has a cruising speed of 300 km per hour, a cruising altitude of 2,400 meters and a range of 400 km. (Photo by Wang Jiliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows the 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft CE-25A during its maiden piloted flight in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Jiliang/Xinhua)China's independently developed 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft CE-25A completed its maiden piloted flight on Saturday, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).