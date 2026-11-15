Rime scenery appears in NE China's Heilongjiang

A bird rests on frosty bush along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows the rime scenery at a farm in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows people admiring the rime scenery in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Yang Tieyan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows the rime scenery along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)