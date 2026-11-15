Noodle-making contest showcases traditional craft in Hebei, N China

A girl tries to make noodles during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A participant competes during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A participant competes during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A participant competes during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

Participants compete during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

Participants compete during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)

A participant competes during a noodle-making contest in Gucheng County, Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2026. Craftsmen of Longfeng Gongmian, a hand-stretched noodle specialty from Gucheng County, gather for a skill contest, demonstrating the making process of the time-honored noodle. (Photo by Feng Yichao/Xinhua)