A space shuttle frozen in launch position offers rare sight in California

U.S. astronauts attend the opening ceremony of the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. Standing 20 stories tall, the "world's first and only authentic display of a space shuttle in launch position" takes center stage at the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which opened to the public on Friday. Displayed alongside its external tank and twin solid rocket boosters, Space Shuttle Endeavour is presented in a full-stack configuration that recreates the look of a shuttle poised for liftoff, giving visitors an unprecedented opportunity to see first-hand one of the iconic achievements in U.S. space exploration. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Astronauts interact with children during the opening ceremony of the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Children visit the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Standing 20 stories tall, the "world's first and only authentic display of a space shuttle in launch position" takes center stage at the California Science Center's new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which opened to the public on Friday.Displayed alongside its external tank and twin solid rocket boosters, Space Shuttle Endeavour is presented in a full-stack configuration that recreates the look of a shuttle poised for liftoff, giving visitors an unprecedented opportunity to see first-hand one of the iconic achievements in U.S. space exploration.Endeavour, first flew in 1992 and completed 25 missions before retiring in 2011. It made history with a series of groundbreaking firsts in U.S. space exploration -- from the first three-person spacewalk to the landmark Hubble Space Telescope repair mission and the construction of the International Space Station.Before Endeavour's final mission, NASA selected the California Science Center as its permanent home to highlight the state's rich aerospace history.Former NASA astronaut Daniel Bursch, who flew to the International Space Station aboard Endeavour in 2001, told Xinhua that the last time he saw a space shuttle in its launch configuration was before that mission."Seeing the real hardware is the best thing ever," Bursch said. "Nothing tops this, other than riding it to space."Angel Delgado, a fifth-grader at a local elementary school, told Xinhua that it was his first time seeing a space shuttle up close. The experience sparked an even greater interest in space exploration, he said, noting that he hopes to work in the field someday.