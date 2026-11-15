Kimchi-sharing event held at Seoul's Jogyesa temple

People make Kimchi, pickled vegetable, for a sharing event at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2026. Local people made Kimchi, which will be shared with their neighbours in need, during a sharing event held here on Saturday. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People make Kimchi, pickled vegetable, for a sharing event at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2026. Local people made Kimchi, which will be shared with their neighbours in need, during a sharing event held here on Saturday. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People make Kimchi, pickled vegetable, for a sharing event at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2026. Local people made Kimchi, which will be shared with their neighbours in need, during a sharing event held here on Saturday. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People make Kimchi, pickled vegetable, for a sharing event at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2026. Local people made Kimchi, which will be shared with their neighbours in need, during a sharing event held here on Saturday. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)