People visit the preview of a light show at the Filoli Historic House & Garden of Woodside in California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. The light show, titled "Holidays at Filoli," will open to the public from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2026 shows a view of a light show at the Filoli Historic House & Garden of Woodside in California, the United States. The light show, titled "Holidays at Filoli," will open to the public from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People visit the preview of a light show at the Filoli Historic House & Garden of Woodside in California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. The light show, titled "Holidays at Filoli," will open to the public from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People visit the preview of a light show at the Filoli Historic House & Garden of Woodside in California, the United States, Nov. 13, 2026. The light show, titled "Holidays at Filoli," will open to the public from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)