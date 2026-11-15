Preparations underway in Manila for 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

An arch welcoming ASEAN delegates is seen outside the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 12, 2026. The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits is scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 17. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A staff member checks a media hub inside the ASEAN International Media Center in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 12, 2026. The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits is scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 17. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People walk past a board inside the ASEAN International Media Center in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 12, 2026. The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits is scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 17. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Workers install lights outside the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 12, 2026. The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits is scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 17. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)