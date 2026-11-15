Thousands join Lord Mayor's Show procession in London

Representatives of the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK attend the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

People attend the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Bronek Masojada, the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves to the crowds during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Performers attend the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Bronek Masojada, the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves to the crowds during the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

An electric double-decker bus of China National Tourist Office London takes part in the Lord Mayor's Show in London, Britain, Nov. 14, 2026. The Lord Mayor's Show was held here on Saturday to mark Bronek Masojada's accession as the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. The annual activity dates back to 1215. The Lord Mayor heads the City of London Corporation and serves a one-year term as an ambassador for the UK's financial services industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)