Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)