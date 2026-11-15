PHOTO / WORLD
Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" premieres in Athens
By Xinhua Published: Nov 15, 2026 08:18 AM
Chinese dancers perform the dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)


Chinese dancers perform the dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)



Chinese dancers perform the dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform the dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 13, 2026. Chinese dance drama "Five Stars Rising in the East" made its European premiere at the Christmas Theater in Athens on Friday, opening the fourth Sino-Greek International Theater Festival with a story inspired by a 2,000-year-old silk artifact. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua)