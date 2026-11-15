Brazil demands explanation from Israel over teenager's death in custody

Relatives mourn during the funeral of the Brazilian-Palestinian dual national detainee Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad in Silwad, West Bank, Nov. 12, 2026. Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad was detained by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territory on Sept. 30, 2024, and transferred to Megiddo prison in Israel, where he died in March 2025, according to Brazil's Foreign Ministry. His body was buried Thursday in Silwad in the West Bank after being withheld by Israeli authorities for nearly 20 months. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Friday demanded an official and conclusive explanation from Israel over the death of a 17-year-old Brazilian-Palestinian dual national in Israeli custody.Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad was detained by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territory on Sept. 30, 2024, and transferred to Megiddo prison in Israel, where he died in March 2025, according to the ministry.His body was buried Thursday in Silwad in the West Bank after being withheld by Israeli authorities for nearly 20 months.In a statement, the ministry said the conditions of Ahmad's detention and the prolonged withholding of his body constituted a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. It added that Brazilian diplomatic missions had repeatedly sought the release of his body and provided assistance to his family.The ministry said in a statement in March 2025 that the exact date and circumstances of Ahmad's death had not been clarified, calling on Israel to conduct an investigation into the death and make the findings public.

Palestinians attend the funeral of Brazilian-Palestinian dual national detainee Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad in Silwad, West Bank, Nov. 12, 2026. Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad was detained by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territory on Sept. 30, 2024, and transferred to Megiddo prison in Israel, where he died in March 2025, according to Brazil's Foreign Ministry. His body was buried Thursday in Silwad in the West Bank after being withheld by Israeli authorities for nearly 20 months. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians attend the funeral of Brazilian-Palestinian dual national detainee Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad in Silwad, West Bank, Nov. 12, 2026. Walid Khalid Abdalla Ahmad was detained by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territory on Sept. 30, 2024, and transferred to Megiddo prison in Israel, where he died in March 2025, according to Brazil's Foreign Ministry. His body was buried Thursday in Silwad in the West Bank after being withheld by Israeli authorities for nearly 20 months. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)