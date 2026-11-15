2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition opens in Moscow, Russia

A man performs with a dog during the 2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition at the Crocus International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day exhibition opened Saturday in Moscow. A total of 276 breeds and more than 10,000 dogs were featured at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman dries a dog's fur during the 2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition at the Crocus International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day exhibition opened Saturday in Moscow. A total of 276 breeds and more than 10,000 dogs were featured at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman trims a dog during the 2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition at the Crocus International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day exhibition opened Saturday in Moscow. A total of 276 breeds and more than 10,000 dogs were featured at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A man kisses his dog during the 2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition at the Crocus International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day exhibition opened Saturday in Moscow. A total of 276 breeds and more than 10,000 dogs were featured at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman shows her dog during the 2026 Eurasia International Dog Exhibition at the Crocus International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day exhibition opened Saturday in Moscow. A total of 276 breeds and more than 10,000 dogs were featured at the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)