Highlights of semifinal matches at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula of the United States serves during the singles semifinal match against Mirra Andreeva of Russia at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Mirra Andreeva of Russia hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Mirra Andreeva of Russia serves during the singles semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Mirra Andreeva of Russia hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jessica Pegula of the United States serves during the singles semifinal match against Mirra Andreeva of Russia at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)