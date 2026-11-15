Fire breaks out in West Bank's Salem Village as Israeli forces attempt to block olive harvest

Palestinian firefighting crews are seen trying to extinguish a fire that broke out as Israeli forces attempted to prevent farmers from harvesting olives, in the village of Salem, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian firefighting crews are seen trying to extinguish a fire that broke out as Israeli forces attempted to prevent farmers from harvesting olives, in the village of Salem, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian is seen trying to extinguish a fire that broke out as Israeli forces attempted to prevent farmers from harvesting olives, in the village of Salem, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian is seen trying to extinguish a fire that broke out as Israeli forces attempted to prevent farmers from harvesting olives, in the village of Salem, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)