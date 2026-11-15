MTP Christmas market in Poznan, Poland

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at a Christmas market at the Poznan International Fair (MTP) in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 14, 2026. The market opened on Saturday, kicking off the Christmas market season among Poland's major cities. The MTP Christmas market will run through Dec. 20, featuring festive illuminations, live music, seasonal food and amusement attractions. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)