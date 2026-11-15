Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music holds open day in Budapest, Hungary

A guide speaks to visitors in a music hall of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music during an open day in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A guide plays a flute for visitors during a tour of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People talk during an open day at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People visit the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music during an open day in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Visitors take photos in a music hall of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music during an open day in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a guided tour outside Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 14, 2026. The Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music held an open day here on Saturday, marking the 151st anniversary of its opening and drawing local residents and tourists. Founded in 1875, the academy is one of Hungary's oldest institutions of higher music education. Composer Franz Liszt helped found the academy and served as its first president. In 2016, the academy was awarded the European Heritage Label. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)