Wingtech to appeal Dutch court's provisional ruling on Nexperia dispute, says order has no effect in China

Logos of Nexperia and its parent company Wingtech Technology File photo: VCG

Chinese tech firm Wingtech Technology said on Monday in a statement that it does not accept a Dutch court's ruling on provisional measures issued concerning its chipmaking subsidiary Nexperia, saying that the ruling lacks factual basis and contains fundamental legal defects. The company said it would appeal to the Dutch court within the statutory time limit and also reserves the right to assert it rights before Chinese court, adding that the ruling has no legal effect within China.Wingtech also stressed that this ruling is merely a procedural interim measure. There is significant uncertainty regarding the substantive disputes.In a statement and related filings, Wingtech noted that its overseas subsidiaries - Nexperia B.V. - had previously applied for additional provisional measures, which the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal granted with immediate effect on Wednesday. The ruling imposes multiple restrictions on Wingtech and related parties, including requirements to withdraw certain claims in ongoing Chinese litigation. Potential penalties for non-compliance are capped at a total of no more than 300 million euros ($330.6 million).Wingtech stated that it does not accept the ruling and will appeal to the relevant Dutch court within the statutory deadline. It also reserved the right to assert its rights before Chinese courts. The company stressed that the ruling is a procedural interim measure and that significant uncertainty remains over substantive disputes."Since the dispute began, Wingtech has prioritized the stability of Nexperia's global operations, continuity of customer deliveries, supply chain security, and the stability of employee teams," Wingtech said in the statement.The company said it has exercised the utmost restraint, respected commercial boundaries as a shareholder, and maintained Nexperia's normal operations without taking any actions that would disrupt the business or industrial stability.Wingtech said the Dutch ruling essentially constitutes a cross-border anti-suit injunction and has no legal effect in China. The company said it has the right to seek judicial relief before Chinese courts with jurisdiction. It noted that Chinese courts had already lawfully accepted related cases and previously issued behavioral preservation rulings. The Dutch order's attempt to compel withdrawal of domestic lawsuits and halt enforcement of effective Chinese court rulings under the threat of substantial fines exceeded jurisdictional boundaries and ran counter to the principle of respecting the jurisdiction of different countries in cross-border commercial matters.Under Chinese law, the Dutch enterprise chamber ruling cannot be recognized or enforced in China and does not affect Chinese court preservation orders, which have already taken effect. Any party participating in or assisting actions that violate those Chinese preservation measures may face legal liability under Chinese law, the company warned.The company expressed confidence that market participants who respect facts and the law will make prudent judgments on the matter.The dispute traces back to September 2025, when Dutch authorities intervened in Nexperia, citing concerns related to technology and control.Global Times