Music bridges cultures, deepens friendship at Chinese concert in Kenya

Musicians from China and Africa take group photos after the "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road" concert in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A Chinese concert featuring traditional folk music and cross-cultural performances was held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Saturday evening, offering audiences a 70-minute musical showcase celebrating China-Africa friendship.Titled "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road," the concert, organized by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and undertaken by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., brought together Chinese and African artists at the Kenya National Theater.The performance featured a diverse repertoire, including popular Chinese classics and arrangements blending traditional Chinese folk music with classical piano.

Chinese singer Wu Bixia sings at the "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road" concert in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

"It is my great honor to come to Kenya this time and introduce Chinese culture to local audiences," said renowned Chinese singer Wu Bixia, who performed the Yunnan folk song "The River Flows Clear."Ma Xinming, executive vice chairman of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, said this African tour aims to honor the consensus of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."With music, it creates a platform for heart-to-heart dialogue, promotes cultural exchanges, deepens mutual understanding between the Chinese and Kenyan peoples and consolidates the people-to-people foundation of China-Africa friendship," he said.The concert concluded with a joint performance of "Jambo Bwana," a popular welcome song across East Africa. As the artists played, audience members hummed along, followed by sustained applause at the end of the performance.

Chinese musician Zhang Qianyuan (front) plays the suona at the "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road" concert in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Ma said the troupe would continue its African tour in Ethiopia after the Kenya performance, expressing hope that the artists would visit more African countries in the future to further promote cultural exchanges and share stories of China-Africa friendship.