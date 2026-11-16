PHOTO / WORLD
18th Afrik Fashion Week held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire
By Xinhua Published: Nov 16, 2026 10:56 AM
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)


This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)