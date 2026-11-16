18th Afrik Fashion Week held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows models presenting creations during the 18th Afrik Fashion Week in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. (Photo by Yvan Sonh/Xinhua)