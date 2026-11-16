Golden pomelo industry sweetens life in south China village

Farmers pick golden pomelos at Nanfu Village of Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua)

In early November, south China's Guangdong Province is still warm and lush, with harvest activity in full swing as terraced pomelo orchards in the village of Nanfu in the city of Meizhou bear heavy golden fruit, while growers weave among the trees picking and sorting.Meizhou is China's second-largest pomelo-producing region and the largest in Guangdong, and is known as the "hometown of the Chinese golden pomelo." One in every five pomelos sold in China comes from Meizhou.In 2026, the city's planting area is expected to reach 670,000 mu (around 44,700 hectares), with output exceeding 1.3 million tonnes and full-industry-chain output value approaching 9 billion yuan (about 1.34 billion U.S. dollars). The golden pomelo is becoming a pillar of income growth for local farmers.COOPERATIVES HELP GROWERS SELL SMARTERMeizhou locals have a long tradition of growing pomelos, which are seen as auspicious in local culture and a signature fruit served to guests in autumn and winter. In the past, many growers planted on a small scale and sold alone, often struggling to get good prices for quality fruit or to secure stable buyers. In recent years, local authorities have built platforms and mechanisms to support the entire chain from planting to sales, promoting collective development of the pomelo industry.Yanyang Township in Meixian District of Meizhou is one of the core producing areas, featuring more than 30,000 mu of orchards, output value of nearly 400 million yuan and over 7,000 growers.Nanfu, notably, has set up a pomelo cooperative, with more than 90 percent of growers joining. The cooperative makes bulk purchases of agricultural inputs, organizes training, standardizes orchard management and coordinates sales. Nanfu's pomelo output value now exceeds 57.5 million yuan, with per capita annual income up by 28,800 yuan and pomelos accounting for more than 80 percent of growers' total income."We used to figure out farming by ourselves, and when selling, we just waited for wholesalers to come and the prices were low. Now experts teach us techniques hands-on and help us find buyers," said Li Yongsheng, head of the Meixian golden pomelo association.Taoyao Township in Meixian runs courses timed to the farming calendar, including a three-day livestreaming workshop ahead of the pomelo season. "My first livestream sold 12 orders in an hour and a half, and 12 more the next day. Now I stream every day, orders keep growing, and I've built up a group of repeat customers," said a trainee named Zhang Xia.E-commerce is cutting out intermediaries and leaving more profit with growers. E-commerce operator Chen Zengli said he and his wife handle sales themselves and have sold over 100,000 jin (roughly 50 tonnes) more pomelos this year than last year.Meizhou has also launched a pomelo tree adoption program, opening 500 trees at 10 premium orchards for adoption. "Adoption is essentially presale. It brings consumers and orchards closer, enhances the experience, locks in sales in advance, and promotes integrated rural tourism," said Yang Jingliang, chairman of Guangdong Runtu Ecological Agriculture Co., Ltd.The industry is attracting growing numbers of young people back to their hometowns. Lin Lyu, a third-generation pomelo grower, has taken over the family orchards and moved to large-scale and standardized operations. "We have 1,700 mu of standard orchards and annual sales of 30 million jin (approximately 15,000 tonnes). We sell through wholesale, e-commerce and exports simultaneously, and many customers in Europe and Australia specifically seek out Meizhou pomelos," he said.

Farmers transfer freshly picked golden pomelos with a drone at Nanfu Village of Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2026. (Xinhua)

TECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QUALITY, EFFICIENCY"I grow more than 400 pomelo trees, and output is on par with last year. The biggest surprise this year is the sweetness. Following the agricultural research institute's guidance, we spread quicklime in the orchards to reduce acidity and increase sugar content," said grower Huang Yuliang from Nanfu.Modern equipment is also boosting quality and efficiency. Hillside rail transporters now move over 350 kg of fruit per trip, and drones carry fruit baskets in the event of steep terrain. Integrated water and fertilizer systems and IoT monitoring devices, meanwhile, enable growers to irrigate and fertilize remotely via their phones.In 2025, the orchard managed by Huang Yuji in Nanfu saw output rise by about 20 percent. "We used to fertilize by feel. Now we go by data, fertilizer costs are down 15 percent, and the sugar content is more stable," he said.Drones have become common in Meizhou's mountain orchards. "Spraying an orchard that would take seven or eight people a week to do can be done by two drones in two nights, and pesticide use has dropped by 30 percent," Yang said.Agricultural technicians are stationed in the fields year-round. The agricultural research institute of Meixian has developed local management plans covering soil improvement, pruning and fruit thinning, and a special harvesting technique to reduce bruising and extend shelf life. "Only when fruit quality improves, can everyone sell in volume and at good prices," said Zhong Yonghui, head of the institute.MORE THAN JUST A POMELOA golden pomelo is valuable from skin to pulp. At the Nanfu golden pomelo base, shelves are lined with processed products such as peel candy, juice, beer and blossom tea. Local businesses are turning a single-season fruit into a diverse product range."We have developed 40 products so far, extending the sales cycle and raising added value," Li said.Meixian has cultivated six deep-processing companies making products including pomelo tea, wine and naringin. "Fresh fruit is only available in autumn, but processed products sell year-round, making the industry more resilient," said Zhang Weisi, deputy general manager of a local company.Longer supply chains mean more jobs. Villagers find work nearby in orchard management, processing, warehousing and food services. Yang Youyuan earns a steady 5,000 yuan a month as a chef at a pomelo-themed farm restaurant. "I can care for my family here and still earn money," he said.Yanyang Township has developed picking, sightseeing and homestay businesses, attracting tourists year-round. "More self-driving tourists and tour groups come, and they stay to eat and lodge, diversifying villagers' income," said Gu Haihui of the town's economic development office.Meizhou now has 120 pomelo processing companies, shifting from selling fresh fruit to selling products. Exports of the fruit reached 2,605.86 tonnes in 2025, surging 69.1 percent year on year, while reaching more than 20 countries and regions.Meizhou has issued a three-year action plan (2026-2028) focusing on quality, brands, supply chain and incomes, aiming to push the industry's output value past 10 billion yuan and make the golden pomelo a true "golden tree."