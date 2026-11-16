2026 Royal Horse Show held in Toronto, Canada

Cowgirls compete during the rescue race competition of the Royal Rodeo at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Houston Stover competes during the saddle broncos competition of the Royal Rodeo at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowgirl Deb Olyschleger competes during the barrel racing competition of the Royal Rodeo at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cowboy Wyatt Fennng competes during the bull riding competition of the Royal Rodeo at the 2026 Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)