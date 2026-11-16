11 killed in southern Thailand building fire: media

This photo taken by cellphone on Nov. 16, 2026 shows emergency staff gathering near the building which caught fire in Phuket province, Thailand. A four-story building in southern Thailand's Phuket province caught fire in the early morning of Monday, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, according to Thai media reports. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by cellphone on Nov. 16, 2026 shows emergency staff gathering near the building which caught fire in Phuket province, Thailand. A four-story building in southern Thailand's Phuket province caught fire in the early morning of Monday, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, according to Thai media reports. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by cellphone on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the building which caught fire in Phuket province, Thailand. A four-story building in southern Thailand's Phuket province caught fire in the early morning of Monday, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, according to Thai media reports. (Xinhua)

This photo taken by cellphone on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the building which caught fire in Phuket province, Thailand. A four-story building in southern Thailand's Phuket province caught fire in the early morning of Monday, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, according to Thai media reports. (Xinhua)

A four-story building in southern Thailand's Phuket province caught fire in the early morning of Monday, resulting in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, according to Thai media reports.