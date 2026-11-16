A glimpse of Huizhou's ancient architecture captivates Greek visitors

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Nov. 14, 2026 shows visitors viewing the exhibition titled "Naturally Nestled in the Green Hills: The Cultural Heritage of Huizhou Ancient Architecture", which opened here at the Museum of Byzantine Culture Thessaloniki, Greece. (Xinhua/Liu Baiyun)

Whitewashed walls, dark-tiled roofs, horse-head gables and intricately carved wooden windows lent the exhibition space the distinctive architectural character of Huizhou, a historic region in east China's Anhui province.It was a scene of the exhibition titled "Naturally Nestled in the Green Hills: The Cultural Heritage of Huizhou Ancient Architecture", which opened here at the Museum of Byzantine Culture Thessaloniki on Saturday. It offered visitors a glimpse into Huizhou's architectural traditions.For Greek student Eirini Gennimata, who has been studying Chinese at the local Confucius Institute for a year, the exhibition displayed cultural appeal of Chinese architecture. Among the exhibits, a wooden carving featuring fish motifs caught her attention."It is fascinating to observe the differences between Chinese and Greek architecture. I particularly enjoy the symbolism embedded in Chinese architecture. The fish motifs, which symbolize good luck, caught my attention," she said, adding that she hoped to visit China one day to experience its architectural heritage more closely.Featuring more than 70 exhibits from several museums of China's Anhui province, including intricate brick, wood and stone carvings, decorative couplets and inscribed plaques, the exhibition offers visitors an insight into the aesthetics of ancient Chinese architecture, as well as the philosophy and wisdom underlying its designs.According to Liu Huawei, deputy director of the Anhui Museum, the exhibition is organized into four sections, exploring the relationship between villages and nature, the humanistic values embedded in architecture, the craftsmanship of Huizhou decorative carvings, and the contemporary renewal of traditional culture.In a speech delivered on her behalf at the opening ceremony, Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni said the exhibition offered the Greek public a rare opportunity to discover a distinctive dimension of China's rich cultural heritage and marked another step forward in the close and deepening cultural ties between the two countries."Within a museum dedicated to the history and culture of Byzantium, exploring China's architectural heritage creates fertile ground for comparison, reflection and meaningful intercultural dialogue," she said.Ioannis-Michail Loverdos, Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said culture had long served as one of the strongest bridges of communication between the peoples of China and Greece, adding "although we are far apart, the hearts of our two peoples are closely connected."The exhibition also struck a chord with local visitors. "I find the wood carvings, and especially the stone carvings, extremely impressive. I am fascinated by the incredible level of detail and the symbolism behind them," said Greek student Christina Kasmeridou.The exhibition will run through Feb. 14, 2027.