Cambodia, France sign 29 pacts to boost bilateral cooperation

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) shakes hands with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 15, 2026. Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced.The signing ceremony was held at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh following official talks between Hun Manet and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.Speaking at a press briefing after the event, Hun Manet said Cambodia and France reaffirmed their joint commitment to multilateralism, the United Nations Charter, international law, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.Macron arrived in the Cambodian capital on Saturday for a state visit and the 20th Francophonie Summit.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet holds a bilateral meeting with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 15, 2026. Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)