Cambodia, France sign 29 pacts to boost bilateral cooperation

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) shakes hands with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 15, 2026. Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet holds a bilateral meeting with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 15, 2026. Cambodia and France signed 29 pacts on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation across the economy, investment, energy, technology, culture, and defense, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)