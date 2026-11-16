AI virtual influencer's operator fined nearly $10,000 for false advertising in Guangdong, South China

The operator of a Chinese AI virtual influencer Fang Taozi has been fined 68,288 yuan ($9,600) for false advertising after the virtual character claimed to have personally worn contact lenses. Photo: Screenshot from media report

The operator of a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) virtual influencer has been fined 68,288 yuan ($9,600) for false advertising after the digital character claimed to have personally worn contact lenses, raising fresh concerns over misleading AI-generated marketing and the regulatory challenges posed by new technology.The operator of Chinese AI virtual influencer Fang Taozi was fined by market regulators in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, for fabricating product-use experiences in an advertisement and promoting medical devices without prior approval, according to media reports on Monday.The company produced and published promotional videos for colored contact lenses on Fang Taozi's social media account between August 3 and 5 on behalf of Anhui Huaxin Enterprise Management Co - the advertiser.In the video clips, the AI-generated character claimed that she had worn the lenses all day and "found them comfortable", while also promoting their design features. Regulators found that the statements constituted fabricated product-use experiences and false advertising.Authorities also found that the contact lenses were classified as Class-III medical devices, requiring prior approval that the company had failed to obtain, in violation of China's Advertising Law.Fang Taozi gained popularity through the AI-produced short drama The Girl Who Was Laid Off, attracting more than 500,000 followers within 30 days of her debut. Her advertising rates reportedly range from 168,000 yuan to 258,000 yuan per video, exceeding those charged by many human influencers with millions of followers.The contact lens promotion was reportedly her first commercial advertising. The video was subsequently removed duo to public criticism, while the operator said in September that it had suspended commercial partnerships to focus on content creation.Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday that the rapid development of AI has significantly lowered technological barriers, allowing ordinary people to perform tasks that previously required specialized expertise. And, the technology has also been exploited for commercial gain, with some using AI to exaggerate product performance or fabricate information about product origins and manufacturing processes to gain consumer trust.The widespread use of AI-generated content has created new challenges for the regulators, given the enormous volume of content produced and the speed at which it spreads. Traditional manual reviews and post-violation enforcement alone are no longer sufficient to effectively address such risks, Ma said.Regulators should adopt advanced AI technologies to detect and combat AI-enabled misconduct, Ma said, noting that technology-driven oversight is essential to ensuring AI serves the public interest.