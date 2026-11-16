LONGi at COP31: Four enabling pathways to advance global green development

Antalya, Türkiye, November 13, 2026 — The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) opened in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9 and will run through November 20. The conference is organized around three main tracks — emission reduction targets and implementation, climate finance, and adaptation and resilience. It focuses on translating Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement into action, delivering on climate finance commitments, and strengthening the climate resilience of vulnerable countries, with particular emphasis on scalable climate technologies, approaches, and development pathways that can deliver tangible results.

On November 11, at the side event "Clean Energy Systems: From NDCs to Implementation," hosted by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) at the UNFCCC Capacity Building Hub, Floria Wang, Head of Global Branding at LONGi, delivered a keynote speech. She conveyed LONGi's value proposition — "Through continuous innovation, we make clean energy more affordable, reliable and accessible" — and shared the company's practical achievements in advancing the global energy transition and inclusive clean energy.

"Today, the global energy transition and low-carbon development have become an irreversible trend of our times. Climate change, resource constraints, and the demands of sustainable development are forcing industries and regions around the world to accelerate their shift toward the era of renewable energy," Floria Wang said. As a pioneer in the global photovoltaic industry, LONGi goes beyond technological breakthroughs and product iteration. The company is committed to empowering a wide range of industries and supporting inclusive green development worldwide. Wang then introduced LONGi's implementation practices across four dimensions.For diverse industrial fields such as manufacturing, construction, and logistics, LONGi provides customized photovoltaic and energy storage solutions that help enterprises replace traditional fossil fuels with clean electricity, effectively reducing operating costs and carbon footprints while enabling low-carbon and intelligent industrial transformation and upgrading.LONGi actively promotes the "energy + rural revitalization" development model, efficiently revitalizing rural resources, helping farming households increase their incomes, and injecting sustainable momentum into rural economies in many developing regions. For example, since 2024, Shaanxi Province has been rolling out the "PV+" rural revitalization demonstration project covering thousands of villages and tens of thousands of households. Under the project, the government provides overall coordination; village collectives establish village-owned new energy companies to serve as investment and borrowing entities; and farming households only provide rooftop space and bear no investment or loan risk. LONGi is responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the power stations, while State Grid Shaanxi is responsible for grid capacity expansion and upgrading to ensure that photovoltaic power is smoothly connected to the grid and fully absorbed. Banks provide long-term green inclusive loans with an 18-year term. Power generation revenue is first used to repay loan principal and interest; after deducting loan repayments and operation and maintenance costs, net revenue is distributed between the village company and villagers at a ratio of 2:8. In addition, the project offers the option of installing air-source heat pumps, with dividend income from power generation covering heating expenses, allowing villagers to enjoy clean winter heating free of charge — truly raising incomes while lowering burdens.

The “PV+” project in Dianzhen village, Zhouzhi County, Xi’an, part of the “Thousand Villages and Ten Thousand Households” initiative.

By deeply integrating photovoltaic technology into urban buildings, public infrastructure, and transportation systems, LONGi helps cities build distributed clean energy networks, providing an energy foundation for smart city operations and bringing the benefits of green, low-carbon living to the wider public.For remote regions with inadequate grid infrastructure, LONGi deploys off-grid and microgrid solar-storage systems, using clean energy to light up remote villages, ensure a reliable electricity supply for local healthcare, education, and basic household needs, and help address energy accessibility challenges in certain areas.Floria Wang noted that sustainable development has never been a solo performance by any single country, but a common cause for all humanity. In its global business layout, LONGi stays grounded in local realities, adapts to the development needs of different regions, builds localized industrial chains, cultivates local professional talent, and fosters long-term, win-win partnerships with global customers and communities."Technology brings clean energy within reach; cooperation lets sustainable development take root." Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to take technological innovation as its core driving force, further reduce the cost of clean energy, expand global green energy cooperation, and empower more industries and regions to embark on a low-carbon and sustainable development path. At the same time, LONGi looks forward to joining hands with partners around the world to tackle climate challenges, promote inclusive green growth, and work together to build a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future for humanity.