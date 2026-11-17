London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at the launch of the London Life Sciences Week in London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2026. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week.The mayor's office said the funding would support companies and innovation districts in some of London's fastest-growing sectors, bringing together London's public sector, businesses and universities.London is home to more than 2,700 life sciences companies. The city's life sciences firms have raised 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in venture capital so far in 2026, 35 percent more than in all of 2025, according to figures cited by the mayor's office.London Life Sciences Week, which runs from Nov. 15 to 20, is expected to bring together more than 5,000 industry leaders, researchers and investors from around the world to explore opportunities in drug development, gene therapy and medical innovation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (on stage) speaks at the launch of the London Life Sciences Week in London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2026. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)