London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at the launch of the London Life Sciences Week in London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2026. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (on stage) speaks at the launch of the London Life Sciences Week in London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2026. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Monday 22 million pounds (about 29 million U.S. dollars) for three life sciences and quantum technology projects during London Life Sciences Week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)