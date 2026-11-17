Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (C, R, front) and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron (C, L, front) cut the ribbon to inaugurate the restored West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Nov. 16, 2026. Cambodia on Monday inaugurated the nearly 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park here, marking the completion of a 14-year restoration project. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodia on Monday inaugurated the nearly 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park here, marking the completion of a 14-year restoration project.The 12-million-U.S.-dollar restoration was carried out through a joint effort between the APSARA National Authority (ANA) and the French government.Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron presided over the inauguration ceremony.Speaking at the event, King Sihamoni noted that because the temple is situated on an island in the middle of the West Baray -- the Angkor area's largest reservoir -- it is surrounded by vast expanses of water, creating a distinctive and captivating landscape."At the heart of this vast expanse of water, the temple occupied a place that was both symbolic and spiritual, while the Baray stood as a monumental achievement, bearing witness to the Khmer builders' ability to transform their environment and manage natural resources in a sustainable way," he said."Without a doubt, this monumental complex will henceforth serve as a key benchmark for archaeological and heritage cooperation between France and Cambodia," he added.Macron said France is proud to have helped bring the ancient temple back to life.Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said the newly reopened temple will serve as a fresh attraction for visitors following years of conservation work.Built in the mid-11th century as a Hindu sanctuary, the West Mebon Temple was constructed using laterite and sandstone. According to the ANA, a short boat trip takes visitors to the monument, which marks the exact center of the massive 8 km by 2.2 km reservoir and offers a uniquely serene atmosphere, especially at sunset.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the restored West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday inaugurated the nearly 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park here, marking the completion of a 14-year restoration project. (Photo by Kor Seiha/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the restored West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Monday inaugurated the nearly 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park here, marking the completion of a 14-year restoration project. (Photo by Kor Seiha/Xinhua)