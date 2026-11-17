This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2026 shows the bustling night market in Xincun Port of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

China's economy maintained overall stability in October, with new growth drivers strengthening and the economic structure improving, as enhanced policy coordination helped underpin solid growth, official data showed on Monday.The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the value-added industrial output of enterprises rose 4.8 percent year on year in October, while the service production index increased 4.6 percent last month. The surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from September, and the consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year on year.In the January-October period, retail sales of goods and services, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, expanded 2.5 percent year on year, with service retail sales up 4.9 percent. China's goods imports and exports totaled 44.81 trillion yuan (about 6.67 trillion U.S. dollars), surging by 20 percent.China's fixed-asset investment, meanwhile, dropped 8.1 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2026. Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment decreased by 5.1 percent in the first 10 months of the year. Investment in intellectual property products rose 9.2 percent, pointing to a shift toward innovation-driven growth.The steady momentum came as China strengthened coordination of existing and incremental policies, channeling resources into innovation, industrial upgrading and new quality productive forces. As a result, high-tech manufacturing value-added jumped 17.6 percent in October, and equipment manufacturing value-added grew 10.6 percent. Production of 3D-printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries and industrial robots surged 85.9 percent, 30 percent and 26 percent, respectively, while new energy vehicle output rose 17.1 percent.NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said the economy maintained overall stability in October and continued the momentum of "new driving forces and improved structure." New growth drivers, represented by high-end and smart manufacturing, contributed more than half of the growth in industrial value-added in the first 10 months of 2026.Foreign trade was a bright spot. China's goods imports and exports in October climbed 31.2 percent year on year to 4.87 trillion yuan, with exports up 28.7 percent and imports increasing by 34.7 percent. In the January-October period, trade with Belt and Road partner countries increased 18.5 percent, trade by private enterprises rose 20.1 percent, and exports of mechanical and electrical products grew by 25.2 percent.Exports of high-tech products and that of the "new three," namely photovoltaic products, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, all soared by more than 50 percent in October, Fu said."The seamless transition between new and traditional growth drivers is the result of our persistent and steady efforts over many years to promote high-quality development," noted Wang Guanhua, another NBS spokesperson. "It is something we have long anticipated and hoped for, and it will provide stronger support for the economy going forward."However, Fu cautioned that the international environment remains unstable and uncertain, the imbalance between supply and demand at home is still prominent, and some enterprises face operational difficulties. The foundation for steady economic improvement still needs to be consolidated, he explained."Next, efforts should be made to ensure the effective implementation of policies, further unleash domestic demand potential, optimize supply, deepen reform and opening up, enhance development momentum and vitality, and improve people's livelihoods," Fu added.China's gross domestic product grew 4.6 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2026, and the October data suggested that this steady performance remained intact despite domestic and external headwinds, according to Wang.Wang said coordinated macro policies will help the economy continue its innovation-driven, high-quality and improved development, providing support and conditions for achieving the full-year growth target.China is targeting economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent in 2026 and will strive for better in practice, this year's government work report noted.