An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows a view of the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows tourists having fun by the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows tourists having fun by the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows vehicles running by the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)