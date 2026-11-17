An ambulance is displayed at the Medica 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. The Medica 2026, one of the largest and most influential trade fairs of medical devices, kicked off here on Monday with the slogan "Meet Health. Future. People." The trade fair will last until Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the Medica 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. The Medica 2026, one of the largest and most influential trade fairs of medical devices, kicked off here on Monday with the slogan "Meet Health. Future. People." The trade fair will last until Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A rehabilitation device is pictured at the Medica 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. The Medica 2026, one of the largest and most influential trade fairs of medical devices, kicked off here on Monday with the slogan "Meet Health. Future. People." The trade fair will last until Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

This photo shows a view at the Medica 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026. The Medica 2026, one of the largest and most influential trade fairs of medical devices, kicked off here on Monday with the slogan "Meet Health. Future. People." The trade fair will last until Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)