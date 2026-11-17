Malaysian passenger service staff members who were previously trained in China pose for a group photo in front of a train at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2026. A group of 61 Malaysian trainees for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) completed a passenger service training program in Guangzhou from Oct. 12 to 31. They studied station operations, passenger service specifications and emergency response at several sites along Guangdong's intercity rail network. After completing the course, they returned to Malaysia to prepare for the railway's opening. The ECRL, a flagship initiative of China-Malaysia cooperation under Belt and Road cooperation, spans 665 kilometers in total. The first phase of the project, running from Gombak in Selangor state to Kota Bharu in Kelantan state, is scheduled to begin operations in December 2026. The project has created over 23,000 jobs and recruited more than 11,000 local employees. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A Malaysian passenger service staff member (R) who was previously trained in China guides a man into the station at the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Chinese conductor Chen Yuan (1st R) explains arrival service precautions to Malaysian trainees on the platform of Machong Railway Station on Guangdong intercity railway in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo shows an interior view of the Gombak station of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Selangor state, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)