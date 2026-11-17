A drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows camels moving in the Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In November, herders in Alxa Right Banner venture deep into the Badain Jaran Desert to search for camels left to roam freely during spring and summer. Every year in late autumn and early winter, local herders round up the camels and move them to winter pastures. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows herders moving camels in the Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In November, herders in Alxa Right Banner venture deep into the Badain Jaran Desert to search for camels left to roam freely during spring and summer. Every year in late autumn and early winter, local herders round up the camels and move them to winter pastures. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows herders moving camels in the Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In November, herders in Alxa Right Banner venture deep into the Badain Jaran Desert to search for camels left to roam freely during spring and summer. Every year in late autumn and early winter, local herders round up the camels and move them to winter pastures. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows herders and camels resting during migration in the Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In November, herders in Alxa Right Banner venture deep into the Badain Jaran Desert to search for camels left to roam freely during spring and summer. Every year in late autumn and early winter, local herders round up the camels and move them to winter pastures. (Photo by Osor/Xinhua)