A drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows the Tsang Hin-chi Science Hall inside the Shipai campus of Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Jinan University marks its 120th founding anniversary on Monday. As China's first state-established university for overseas Chinese, it is known as the country's leading institution of higher education for overseas Chinese. The name "Jinan" reflects its mission to reach out to overseas Chinese communities and spread Chinese culture around the world. Founded in Nanjing in 1906, the university now has five campuses across Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It offers programs across 12 broad academic disciplines, including humanities, sciences, engineering and medicine. The university has 17 disciplines ranked among the world's top 0.5 percent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) rankings, including six in the top 0.1 percent. Its pharmacology and toxicology discipline ranks among the world's top 0.05 percent. The number of high-level professionals at the university has increased by 92.8 percent over the past five years. Since its founding, the university has educated more than 600,000 students from over 170 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows the Shipai campus of Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Jinan University marks its 120th founding anniversary on Monday. As China's first state-established university for overseas Chinese, it is known as the country's leading institution of higher education for overseas Chinese. The name "Jinan" reflects its mission to reach out to overseas Chinese communities and spread Chinese culture around the world. Founded in Nanjing in 1906, the university now has five campuses across Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It offers programs across 12 broad academic disciplines, including humanities, sciences, engineering and medicine. The university has 17 disciplines ranked among the world's top 0.5 percent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) rankings, including six in the top 0.1 percent. Its pharmacology and toxicology discipline ranks among the world's top 0.05 percent. The number of high-level professionals at the university has increased by 92.8 percent over the past five years. Since its founding, the university has educated more than 600,000 students from over 170 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows a library inside the Shipai campus of Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Jinan University marks its 120th founding anniversary on Monday. As China's first state-established university for overseas Chinese, it is known as the country's leading institution of higher education for overseas Chinese. The name "Jinan" reflects its mission to reach out to overseas Chinese communities and spread Chinese culture around the world. Founded in Nanjing in 1906, the university now has five campuses across Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It offers programs across 12 broad academic disciplines, including humanities, sciences, engineering and medicine. The university has 17 disciplines ranked among the world's top 0.5 percent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) rankings, including six in the top 0.1 percent. Its pharmacology and toxicology discipline ranks among the world's top 0.05 percent. The number of high-level professionals at the university has increased by 92.8 percent over the past five years. Since its founding, the university has educated more than 600,000 students from over 170 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows students attending a class at the Shipai campus of Jinan University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Jinan University marks its 120th founding anniversary on Monday. As China's first state-established university for overseas Chinese, it is known as the country's leading institution of higher education for overseas Chinese. The name "Jinan" reflects its mission to reach out to overseas Chinese communities and spread Chinese culture around the world. Founded in Nanjing in 1906, the university now has five campuses across Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It offers programs across 12 broad academic disciplines, including humanities, sciences, engineering and medicine. The university has 17 disciplines ranked among the world's top 0.5 percent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) rankings, including six in the top 0.1 percent. Its pharmacology and toxicology discipline ranks among the world's top 0.05 percent. The number of high-level professionals at the university has increased by 92.8 percent over the past five years. Since its founding, the university has educated more than 600,000 students from over 170 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)