Models showcase outfits during a fashion show themed "Harmony of Cultures through Fashion" in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 15, 2026. Designers from China and West Africa gathered in Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, on Sunday to celebrate friendship and cultural connections through traditional attire and contemporary designs. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Designers from China and West Africa gathered in Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, on Sunday to celebrate friendship and cultural connections through traditional attire and contemporary designs.The fashion show featured designers from several West African countries, including Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, and a variety of traditional Chinese costumes, as well as collections showcasing distinctive African styles.Students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Abomey-Calavi, dressed in traditional Chinese attire, also took to the runway to present designs by Chinese fashion brands."I think this fashion show, themed "Harmony of Cultures through Fashion," has taught us about how Chinese people dress according to their customs and traditions, as well as how Africans dress," said Antoinette Tamassezodo, a spectator.Kuang Lin, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, which organized the event, said the show was part of the cultural activities to mark the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.Kuang said the event provides a platform for cultural exchanges, showcasing and mutual learning between China and West African countries, allowing different cultures to reveal their richness through mutual appreciation and enrichment.Huan Yan, a teacher at the Confucius Institute at the University of Abomey-Calavi, said clothing was "a silent history book worn on the body," offering a direct reflection of the material achievements and spiritual worlds of human civilizations."It is a great honor to see Chinese and African civilizations draw closer on the runway and to witness China-Africa friendship leaving a tangible mark through fabrics and garments," Huan added.