Wang Xiao, acting consul general of the People's Republic of China in Cape Town, speaks at a China-South Africa cultural gala in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)

A China-South Africa cultural gala was held in Cape Town Sunday night, bringing together artists from the two countries for a celebration of cultural diversity and friendship.The event, titled "Fusion" Multi-Culture Gala Night -- 2026 Gather in Cape Town, was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries and the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.The event was organized by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Beijing Returned Overseas Chinese Federation, and co-organized by China's Capital Culture and Technology Group and the Cape Town Huaxing Arts Group.More than 700 people from various sectors in China and South Africa attended, including Wang Xiao, Acting Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Cape Town, and Les Govender, Deputy Chairperson of South Africa's National Council of Provinces.Blending artistic traditions from China and South Africa, the gala featured a diverse range of performances, including acrobatics, instrumental music, Sichuan opera face-changing, traditional dances and songs from both countries.In her address, Wang said that although China and South Africa were separated by vast oceans, their people shared a kindred spirit, with culture serving as a bridge between them."Though oceans apart, China and South Africa share a kindred spirit. Cape Town, the Mother City, nurtures a splendid and diverse culture," she said."Culture knows no borders," Wang said, adding that through song and dance, Chinese artists would convey their appreciation of beauty, affection for family and love for homeland.She expressed hope that the performance would showcase the beauty of Chinese culture and help audiences better understand a peaceful, inclusive, open and confident China."And may the power of art continue to bridge our hearts, and strengthen the lasting friendship between China and South Africa," she added.Govender said the year marked both the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, noting that cultural and people-to-people exchanges between South Africa and China had continued to deepen."South Africa and China established diplomatic relations on the 1st of January 1998," he said, adding that the two countries had since developed a comprehensive strategic partnership.Referring to the performances by artists from Beijing and Cape Town, Govender said music and dance could convey messages beyond the reach of words.He called for more exchanges among schools, universities, artists and cultural institutions, as well as greater interaction between young people from the two countries.During the performances, the Beijing Dance Drama & Opera presented the group dance "Tao Yao," showcasing the beauty of traditional Chinese art, while the Cape Town Huaxing Arts Group performed Sichuan opera face-changing, drawing the audience's attention with the distinctive traditional technique.A traditional Zulu dance performed by local artists was greeted with sustained applause, while the China National Acrobatic Troupe's diabolo performance "Pretty Hua Dan" won enthusiastic applause from the audience."Let us learn one another's languages, share one another's food, and tell one another's stories," Govender said.

Les Govender, Deputy Chairperson of South Africa's National Council of Provinces, speaks at a China-South Africa cultural gala in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)

South African artists present traditional Zulu dance at a China-South Africa cultural gala in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)

Artists from the Cape Town Huaxing Arts Group present a performance at a China-South Africa cultural gala in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)