The recently wrapped "Double 11" shopping season has once again offered a window into domestic consumer trends. Data from major e-commerce platforms shows a clear shift in consumer demand — moving from basic functional hardware toward experience-driven products that offer distinct aesthetic character and elevated quality - with audio gear such as headphones and speakers consistently in the spotlight. Amid this growing appetite for refined sound and youth culture lifestyles, Marshall — instantly recognizable by its iconic logo — has increasingly captured the public eye.Beyond its active presence in online consumption, this brand with over six decades of history is also deepening its direct connection with the China's offline professional music scene. At the recently concluded Music China 2026 in Shanghai, Marshall exhibited directly under its own brand for the first time. It showcased 63 guitar amplifier models across five functional zones as well as consumer audio products for various everyday listening scenarios.

Pierre Carlson, chief commercial officer of Marshall Group



Marshall’s booth at 2026 Music China

"The potential of the Chinese market has yet to be fully unlocked," said Pierre Carlson, chief commercial officer of Marshall Group, in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.From robust online retail demand and increasingly varied offline performance scenarios to deeper roots planted in the homegrown music ecosystem, Marshall's approach to China reflects an increasingly grounded, long-term strategic vision.In the professional instrument sector, user demand in China is evolving at an exceptionally rapid pace. For Carlson, the most profound shift in the market is occurring among musicians themselves.The styles and creative approaches of the younger generation of musicians are growing increasingly diverse, making them difficult to categorize by any single genre. Multiple scenarios now intertwine — from daily bedroom practice, home recording and arranging, to rehearsal room fine-tuning, mid- and small-sized livehouse gigs, and large professional stages. This variety places higher demands on gear in terms of tonal characteristics, portability, and functional alignment. For players, the priority is shifting from simply owning an amplifier that covers basic playing needs to asking whether it truly resonates with their playing habits and creative voice.At 2026 Music China, Marshall showcased products including the DSL1CR, MG15GFX, DSL40CR, Studio 900, and the flagship JVM410H. These products trace a progressive path — from accessible, everyday playing and genre exploration to dialed-in tone and full stage-ready command. While rock remains at the very core of Marshall's DNA, the gear crafted for live stages has long transcended any single genre, expanding into a much broader musical landscape that spans blues, jazz, pop, and acoustic performance.With an expanding array of choices, finding a sound that truly fits has become essential. An amplifier's real-world dynamic response is deeply tied to guitar configurations and playing touch, and spec sheets or online demos can seldom substitute for hands-on trial. To address this problem, Marshall introduced an individual room at the booth, inviting musicians to plug in their own instruments and compare subtle tonal responses in an isolated, quiet setting.In Carlson's view, honoring classic sound heritage and responding to modern demands are by no means mutually exclusive. While its signature guitar amp tone — refined over more than six decades — remains Marshall's most core asset, how that gear truly integrates into contemporary musicians' creative processes still calls for continuous iteration across diverse playing scenarios.Beyond professional musicians, another massive consumer base is driving the expansion of the broader audio market. They may not play instruments or frequently attend live gigs, but they share an equally clear appetite for premium sound, whether commuting, unwinding alone at home, or hanging out with friends.The resilient performance of audio gear during "Double 11" speaks to the wider adoption of this lifestyle. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, national per capita spending on education, culture, and entertainment reached 3,189 yuan in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.8%. The steadily growing share of culture and recreation in household spending has created an opportunity for audio equipment to evolve from purely "functional hardware" to "vessels for emotion and aesthetic expression."At this year's trade show, Marshall displayed its home speakers, portable and party speakers, headphones, and soundbars alongside professional gear like guitar amplifiers. Carlson noted that the primary purpose of this comprehensive lineup was to convey a clear message: Whether through professional instruments or consumer devices, Marshall aims to bring the distinctive energy of "live music" to a broader audience through high-quality sound.Beyond understanding diverse consumer demands, deeply embedding the sound experience within the local cultural fabric represents another cornerstone of Marshall's long-term vision in China.In August, Marshall partnered with Tmall Super Brand Day to launch the global debut of its large-scale "Keep Live Music Alive" music and culture festival in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The event was held in a cultural park revitalized from an industrial site in Eastern Suburb Memory. Inside the Marshall Village, independent music venues from cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Chengdu set up physical booths, piecing together local live memories and livehouse culture from different cities. Meanwhile, cross-regional music labels and creative communities engaged visitors through vinyl listening, cassette sampling, and creative interactions, allowing general audiences unfamiliar with technical instrument specs to ease naturally into the live atmosphere.

“Keep Live Music Alive” music and culture festival in Chengdu

Amid red-brick factory buildings and industrial frameworks, music broke through spatial boundaries. Pop-up performances staged across multiple stages and creative spaces throughout the park gave emerging musicians open opportunities to showcase their work and connect face-to-face with fans. As night fell, multi-generational bands including Second Hand Rose, STOLEN, and HYPER SLASH took to the headline stage, putting the strong vitality of China's local original music on full display.The event highlighted just how interconnected the music ecosystem truly is: Artists require stages and gear, live venues depend on steady programming and loyal crowds, and e-commerce platforms help amplify cultural initiatives to a wider audience. When commercial channels converge with grassroots cultural experiences, it fosters a virtuous cycle between fans' purchasing choices and their real-world musical lives.While pop-up events and festivals bring the brand closer to the public at specific moments, it is the underlying operational and service infrastructure that determines whether this connection can take root over the long term.As its business footprint and consumer demand in China evolve, Marshall is steering toward a more direct operating model. The brand will oversee official channels, supply chains, technical support, and after-sales service directly streamlining communication and closing feedback loops so that market insights can be translated more swiftly into better product and service experiences.Carlson stressed that the pivot to a direct-to-consumer model represents a long-term strategic move tailored to the Chinese market. "China is home to a massive community of music enthusiasts, rapidly shifting consumption scenarios, and a thriving live scene," he said. "Through our official website, official WeChat mini-program, and brand flagship stores across mainstream e-commerce platforms, we aim to deliver a more transparent, seamless, and professional service experience for both musicians and other consumers."However, advancing direct operations does not mean diminishing the value of physical channels. On the contrary, the role of offline physical partners remains irreplaceable in the field of professional musical instruments. Instruments rely heavily on personal listening, playing, and comparison. Community-rooted music stores and local distributors are not just distribution nodes; they are vital links maintaining local musician circles. During a panel discussion at the expo, one insider shared an illuminating real-world moment: When gear malfunctioned unexpectedly just two hours before showtime, a local music shop owner drove replacement equipment straight backstage to save the set. That human touch and genuine trust in high-stakes moments are things no purely digital transaction can replicate.Carlson stated that direct operations and offline retail share a complementary, symbiotic relationship. Marshall has already rolled out dedicated demonstration zones in select partner music shops to offer players an elevated testing experience. Looking ahead, the brand will continue providing retail partners with product training, market insights, and brand resources, collectively fostering a healthy and resilient offline retail ecosystem.When discussing the brand's future commitments to China, Carlson anchored his outlook in tangible infrastructure and enduring strategies.In terms of business promotion, Marshall's current focus is clear: to continuously improve the construction of official channels and direct service systems, coordinate with distributors and retail networks, and bring more standardized product supply and after-sales experiences to more cities. In Carlson's vision, the ultimate offline experience extends far beyond transactional retail. It is about creating an immersive environment where musicians and music enthusiasts alike can engage with the brand's full product portfolio, from professional guitar amplifiers to home audio and headphones. Surrounded by the visceral resonance of authentic tone and iconic design cues, visitors can experience firsthand the cherished heritage of live performances that Marshall has refined over more than six decades.

Marshall x Hendrix 60th Anniversary Edition

This long-term commitment to cultural co-creation and local support is taking shape through institutional initiatives. On the product front, alongside collections honoring global music legends like Jimi Hendrix™, Marshall continues to release limited editions for the Chinese market to celebrate new year, forging emotional connections through genuine respect for local culture. On the grassroots ecosystem side, Marshall officially launched its global Amplify program in 2026, pledging 1 percent of members' global website purchases to music initiatives. Beginning with independent music venues, the program aims to provide sustainable self-renewal capabilities for small livehouses, which serve as the fertile ground for incubating fresh sounds."Focusing on exceptional products, deepening our partnerships, and supporting homegrown music culture—these are our three strategic priorities in China," Carlson stressed during the interview. "China is a vital market for Marshall, and our commitment here is enduring. Looking ahead, we will continue expanding offline touchpoints, offering musicians and music lovers more opportunities to experience the brand and our products directly."From the consumption heat on e-commerce platforms, to every string plucked and tuned in music store testing rooms, to independent performance spaces rooted in city corners, the vitality of the Chinese music market is bursting forth on multiple levels. For Marshall, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year, transforming "unleashed potential" into lasting growth, and allowing more of the authentic sounds of contemporary China to be heard, is the true focus of its long-term layout in China.