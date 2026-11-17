"Discover Moscow" themed train

In the early morning of November 11, Shenzhen Metro Line 11 rolled out a “Discover Moscow” themed train. The train predominantly features a red color scheme and Moscow landmarks. The carriages are equipped with mirrored photo spots for frame-with-landmark selfies. Passengers can scan a QR code to learn in detail about Moscow’s cultural and tourism information.A visitor from Moscow is gazing at the train and pondering a question: How can a world-renowned cultural and tourist metropolis with eight hundred years of history, numerous World Heritage sites and a reputation as “the heart of Russia” attract more Chinese tourists? This guest is Evgeny Kozlov, chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee. In recent years, he has visited China many times. Kozlov and his team are actively promoting Moscow’s culture and tourism to the outside world. A notable current fact is that more and more Chinese tourists are appearing on Moscow’s streets.Kozlov said that the growth in tourist numbers is driven mainly by the continued effectiveness of the visa-free policy. It greatly simplifies travel, lowers entry barriers, and greatly facilitates short trips and spontaneous travel. This policy highlights Moscow’s increasingly close interconnectivity with China. Encouragingly, Moscow’s flight networks with Chinese cities are being continuously improved.Now, Chinese-language guided tours are available at key cultural and tourism venues in Moscow. At the same time, Moscow is continually enhancing service for Chinese visitors and is continuously improving hotels, transportation, and digital infrastructure. Kozlov emphasizes that in Moscow’s cultural and tourism services, rapid responses will be made to new Chinese visitor needs, ensuring Moscow’s cultural and tourism services continue to improve.Kozlov is convinced that every Chinese visitor can find culturally meaningful symbols in Moscow. “Moscow has hundreds of theaters, more than four hundred libraries, and over a hundred museums. Each place has its own culture and forms a complete cultural system.” He notes that Moscow each year introduces many new productions and exhibitions, primarily to keep residents—and visitors—engaged with the city. He invites Chinese visitors to discover “the Moscow in their hearts.”

Ballet Gala — The Charm of Russian Ballet

From November 11 to 12, during the Moscow Culture Festival, two performances representing the pinnacle of Russian art were staged at Shenzhen’s newly completed multifunctional venue, the Shenzhen Cultural Center.Ballet Gala – The Charm of Russian Ballet Directed by Denis Rodkin, a principal dancer at the Bolshoi Theatre, this gala brings together leading performers from several Russian ballet companies. The program highlights the elegance and virtuosity of Russian ballet at its finest.Future Cantata Symphony Composed by the renowned Russian composer and artist Nikolai Melinikov, this symphonic concert is performed by the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra. The two performances drew enthusiastic crowds in Shenzhen, with artists and audiences alike giving rave reviews.

"Discover Moscow" fashion show

The “Discover Moscow” fashion show, featuring Moscow’s fashion scene, took place in Hong Kong with 30 Moscow designers showcasing their work together for the first time. The show centers on Constructivism, one of the most important avant-garde movements of Russia, which profoundly influenced 20th-century architecture, design, and art. The event showcased Moscow’s fashion industry’s diversity and the innovative reinterpretation of traditional artistic elements by Russian brands.The Moscow Culture Festival Series will continue in Shenzhen through early December. Outdoor activities and a Moscow-themed pavilion are planned to open in early December. Visitors will be able to experience the “Moscow Tea Party,” gain a deeper understanding of the Russian capital, and consult at the Moscow Travel Information Center for travel advice.Evgeny Kozlov, head of Moscow’s Tourism Committee, is optimistic about deeper cultural and tourism ties with southern China. He believes the Greater Bay Area’s large population and robust economy make it an essential expansion site for Moscow’s cultural and tourism projects. This trip featured representatives from twenty Moscow travel companies, who engaged with hundreds of Shenzhen tourism stakeholders.Kozlov notes that business tourism is also a key component of Moscow’s promotional strategy. In recent years, many Moscow visitors have been business travelers. A major focus now is to create more space for business tourism. Recognizing bilateral demand in health and medical sectors, he and his team are building bridges for Chinese-Russian medical tourism enterprises.On the business side, the “Roundtable on New Tech Cooperation” focused on opportunities for Chinese and Russian startups to enter each other’s markets and the mechanisms by which governments support innovation. Delegates from Moscow and Shenzhen tourism industries discussed strengthening ties and exploring new collaboration areas, with a Moscow tourism promotion event held during the sessions.Cultural and commercial exchanges have deepened, driving sustained growth in tourism. During the first nine months of 2026, over 370,000 Chinese visitors had traveled to Moscow. Moscow continues to improve Chinese-language services and signage and to expand promotions on Chinese travel platforms. The “Explore Moscow” portal’s Chinese edition went online in 2025.Moscow-Shenzhen cooperation is anchored in the March 2024 Memorandum of Understanding, with plans expanding from transportation innovation to culture. In June 2026, the two cities signed another tourism cooperation memorandum to broaden business exchanges, jointly host events and business tours, and promote travel projects through digital platforms.

Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee

Winter in Moscow is a great choice, and Evgeny Kozlov provides a reason: Moscow will celebrate the Chinese New Year. Since 2024, Moscow has been hosting grand Chinese New Year celebrations. He believes that Chinese people in a foreign land will experience a special emotional resonance upon seeing familiar Chinese New Year elements.The Moscow Chinese New Year Festival has been held since 2024 and has become an annual staple. In 2026, the festival took place at more than 60 venues and attracted about 1.7 million participants; in the same year, the Moscow Winter Festival held in Beijing drew over 500,000 attendees. This year’s events in Shenzhen and Hong Kong extend this exchange to more cities.In 2027, Moscow will continue to host the Moscow Chinese New Year Festival and plans to expand its scale. Delegations from several Chinese provinces and cities, including Shenzhen, are expected to participate. Festive decorations will be set up all around Moscow, and a series of cultural activities will be held to showcase Chinese traditional culture to residents and visitors.The Moscow Culture Festival series is organized by the Moscow City Government, with support from the Shenzhen Municipal Foreign Affairs Office and the Embassy of Russia in China.