6G File Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday approved eight provincial-level regions including Beijing, Shanghai and East China's Jiangsu Province to participate in a 6G innovation and development pilot program, as the country steps up efforts to advance 6G technological innovation, foster the industrial ecosystem and expand application scenarios, and support the commercial deployment of 6G, according to a document released by the ministry, along with a separate document outlining the requirements and arrangements for the pilot program.The document requires the eight regions to further improve their work plans in accordance with expert review opinions and take into account international 6G standards and industrial research and development. They are expected to build on their respective industrial strengths and explore region-specific development paths. Key areas of work include developing the 6G application industry, strengthening the industrial foundation and exploring new product pathways.The MIIT said that it will regularly evaluate the pilot program and provide organizational support in technology testing, spectrum resources, project planning, the application of research outcomes and industrial ecosystem development.According to the separate document, applicant regions must meet requirements in four areas: technological innovation, industrial foundation, application scenarios and supporting measures. In terms of industrial capacity, each applicant region must have at least one leading 6G-related enterprise with a strong domestic or international presence, as well as at least three enterprises or institutions that have undertaken major national science and technology projects related to 6G.Applicants must also have a foundation in large-scale 5G and 5G-Advanced applications, alongside relevant research institutions, universities and innovative enterprises.The separate document stipulates that the pilot program will generally run for three years. Participating regions must carry out their assigned tasks in accordance with their approved plans and submit annual progress reports to the MIIT by December 15 each year.The document also sets out requirements for project implementation and regulation. Companies involved in commercial 6G applications must obtain the required telecommunications business licenses in accordance with the law, and may not explore commercial application scenarios before obtaining the necessary licenses. Activities involving radio frequencies, radio stations and radio transmission equipment must also comply with national radio regulations and obtain the required licenses and approvals.Under the separate document, pilot regions may be removed from the program through a public announcement if they falsify information, fail to complete required corrective measures after an unsatisfactory assessment, or voluntarily request to withdraw.China is advancing the development of 6G through parallel efforts in terrestrial communications and satellite networks, with a focus on integrated space-ground connectivity. The Economic Information Daily reported on Monday that China is conducting commercial trials of satellite Internet of Things services, with two private companies having received approval to participate. The MIIT will support more eligible companies in applying for the trials.Companies including GalaxySpace and AdaSpace are working on technologies related to direct satellite connectivity for mobile phones and space-based computing, the Economic Information Daily reported.Global Times