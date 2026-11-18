This photo provided by Oman's Ministry of Information on June 20, 2026 shows a view of the Strait of Hormuz. (Xinhua)

The US military on Tuesday launched strikes on an Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. military official said, describing the strike as an act of "self-defense.""The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets," CBS News quoted the official as saying, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.The strikes came hours after Iran reportedly targeted a U.S. radar site in Bahrain. The U.S. Central Command said the attack was intercepted.It was Iran's third attempted strike on a U.S. military installation in the last five days, all of which were intercepted, according to the CBS News report.Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Ahmad Nafisi, Hormozgan's deputy governor for political and security affairs, as confirming the U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island but saying they caused no damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure facilities.