Displaced Palestinian students continue their education with the help of their teacher in a makeshift tent in one of the displacement camps west of Gaza City, on Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Displaced Palestinian students continue their education with the help of their teacher in a makeshift tent in one of the displacement camps west of Gaza City, on Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Displaced Palestinian students continue their education with the help of their teacher in a makeshift tent in one of the displacement camps west of Gaza City, on Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Displaced Palestinian students continue their education with the help of their teacher in a makeshift tent in one of the displacement camps west of Gaza City, on Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)