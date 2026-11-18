Tourists visit the Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic spot in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Tourists are still flocking to the Tiger Leaping Gorge despite its cold weather in winter. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists visit the Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic spot in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Tourists are still flocking to the Tiger Leaping Gorge despite its cold weather in winter. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A tourist poses for photos at the Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic spot in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Tourists are still flocking to the Tiger Leaping Gorge despite its cold weather in winter. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists visit the Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic spot in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Tourists are still flocking to the Tiger Leaping Gorge despite its cold weather in winter. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)