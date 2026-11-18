Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, now leading the SNS-led opposition group, attends the inaugural session of the National Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, Nov. 17, 2026. Serbia's newly elected National Assembly was formally constituted on Tuesday after lawmakers confirmed all 250 parliamentary mandates, marking a key step toward the formation of a new government following the student-backed electoral list's victory in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbia's newly elected National Assembly was formally constituted on Tuesday after lawmakers confirmed all 250 parliamentary mandates, marking a key step toward the formation of a new government following the student-backed electoral list's victory in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections.According to the final election results, the "Student List - Students Are Winning" secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament, while the "Aleksandar Vucic - United Serbia" coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 103 seats. The remaining seven seats went to five national minority electoral lists.The constitutive session was chaired by Stojan Radenovic, the oldest elected lawmaker, who announced that 244 members were present at the opening of the session.Lawmakers established a three-member commission to verify parliamentary mandates. Commission chair Vjerica Radeta reported that the election certificates of all 250 lawmakers matched the Republic Electoral Commission's report.Following the confirmation of their mandates, the newly elected lawmakers took the oath of office, formally constituting the new parliament.Two parliamentary groups were formed, with Jovo Bakic heading the Student List group and former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic leading the SNS-led opposition group.The session then proceeded to the election of a new parliamentary speaker, with Student List lawmaker Aleksandar Cupic and SNS lawmaker Stojan Radenovic nominated for the post.During the debate, Vucic congratulated the new parliamentary majority and pledged that his group would not obstruct the work of parliament or the formation of new institutions."I believe we will have difficult and tough, but serious and responsible debates in this parliament," Vucic said."There will be no obstruction of any kind from us," he added, expressing his hope that the new parliamentary bodies would be formed as soon as possible.Under Serbia's Constitution, a new government must be elected within 90 days of the parliament's constitution. Failure to do so would result in the dissolution of parliament.Once elected, the new parliamentary speaker will take over as acting president from Ana Brnabic, who has held the post since Vucic's resignation on Sept. 27. Under the Constitution, a presidential election must be held within three months of the end of the former president's term.

Newly elected members of parliament attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, Nov. 17, 2026. Serbia's newly elected National Assembly was formally constituted on Tuesday after lawmakers confirmed all 250 parliamentary mandates, marking a key step toward the formation of a new government following the student-backed electoral list's victory in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)