Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 17, 2026. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening.
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows a scene at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 17, 2026. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)