Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 17, 2026. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening.Speaking at the closing ceremony, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, the rotating chair of ASEAN this year, said ASEAN should continue to "strengthen peace and stability, bring our economies closer, and expand protections and opportunities for our people."Marcos handed over the ASEAN chairmanship for 2027 to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.In his remarks, Wong said, "Singapore has chosen deeper integration, wider partnerships as the theme for our chairmanship.""We must take further steps towards a single ASEAN market where businesses can set up and operate more seamlessly across borders," he said, adding wider partnerships ensure "Southeast Asia remains the region where all countries can engage and cooperate."Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste. The year 2027 will mark the 60th anniversary of the regional bloc.

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows a scene at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at the closing ceremony of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 17, 2026. The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded here on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)