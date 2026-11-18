Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that developing economies in Asia have made "a giant leap forward" over the past decades, gradually emerging as leaders of global development and drivers of innovation, with a profound impact on the global economy and world order.Putin made the remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.In his address at the summit, Putin called Shenzhen "impressive," hailing it as one of the world's most advanced and dynamic metropolises. He noted that the city organically combines a high level of urbanization, a comfortable urban environment and an innovative production base.As one of the key investment centers in the Asia-Pacific, Shenzhen reflects the profound technological, economic and social transformations taking place in China and across Asia, he said.Putin said that the Asia-Pacific has become the center of the global economy and the leading hub for industry and technology worldwide, home to high-capacity markets, headquarters of leading global enterprises, as well as advanced research and educational institutions.He attributed these changes largely to the region's developing economies, which have moved from the periphery of the global economic activity to the forefront of global development. These economies have achieved self-reliant, long-term development in fields such as advanced mechanical engineering, robotics, digital economy, and artificial intelligence, he noted."It was here, in the Asia-Pacific region, that the fundamental changes now spreading across the world like ripples began. The regional model clearly illustrates how a fairer, more democratic and more equitable world order is taking shape," Putin said.Russia will continue to foster mutually beneficial ties with other APEC members, he said, calling for stronger cooperation within the APEC framework in areas such as infrastructure connectivity to better adapt to the evolving global economy.